Turkey has been at the center of solutions for global problems while contributing to peace and stability everywhere from the Balkans to Libya, from Somalia to the Eastern Mediterranean, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said in his new book.

“Turkey as a Stabilizing Power in an Age of Turmoil” offers a concise yet detailed analysis of Turkish foreign policy within the context of civil wars, humanitarian tragedies and the structural changes taking place in Turkey’s neighborhood.

Turkey, which tries to find solutions to regional and global crises by communicating with all actors, always defends justice against inequalities around the world, Altun said.

The book has been published in English by Academica Press, which is based in London and Washington, D.C.

The cover of Turkish communications chief Fahrettin Altun's new book, "Turkey as a Stabilizing Power in an Age of Turmoil."

Setting out President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's basic parameters of foreign policy, it analyzes Turkey’s role in the global system over the past two decades and the challenges it has faced.

Altun emphasizes the need for a new approach as he criticizes the existing global system and institutions for their failure to deal with "pressing problems, emerging challenges and regional and international conflicts."

Amid an unraveling global order, deepening humanitarian crises and rising violence, Turkey, the book explains, has persistently advocated the importance of international cooperation and "adopted a more proactive foreign policy with an eye toward ending long-standing international disputes while avoiding the trap of unilateralism."

Altun also provides "valuable insights into Turkey’s perspectives on the situation in Cyprus, the Syrian civil war, the future of Iraq, Iran's nuclear ambitions, the Arab Spring and the Libyan conflict."

Turkey’s communications director has concluded his latest offering by laying out the reasons for the country's push for reforms to international organizations such as the United Nations and NATO.

Altun has also shed light on the ways in which Turkey has responded to new challenges, including the rise of populism, far-right extremism and Islamophobia.