President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized countries providing arms and support to Israel, urging them to halt their support, as he said they are complicit in the ongoing massacres in Gaza, where over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since October.

Speaking in a joint news conference with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Erdoğan said countries providing arms and ammunition to Israel's massacres need to stop.

"I call on all parties with a conscience and responsibility, to facilitate an immediate cease-fire and assume responsibility in this regard," Erdoğan said.

He noted that Türkiye has been striving to end the war and to ensure the delivery of vital humanitarian aid supplies to the Palestinians in Gaza.

"The persecution in Gaza must be stopped," he said.

Türkiye leads international efforts for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, utilizing all economic, political and legal resources.

Erdoğan also thanked Uzbekistan for its solidarity during the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, which devastated Türkiye's southeastern regions last year.

Last year, Uzbekistan joined countries dispatching assistance to Türkiye after the February earthquakes that killed thousands of people in the country’s south. Along with search and rescue crews and health care personnel, Uzbekistan delivered some 700 tons of humanitarian aid to Türkiye. In addition, many Uzbek citizens rushed to the earthquake-hit provinces to help with the search and rescue efforts. Separately, Uzbekistan is constructing 306 residencies for people rendered homeless by the disaster in the province of Hatay.

Türkiye and Uzbekistan also want to enhance their relations in education, health and culture. Last year, education and health forums were held between the countries. Uzbekistan hosts several schools operated by Turkish universities, and the two countries are working to establish a joint university in Tashkent.

Since Mirziyoyev took office in 2016, the countries have become closer. Mirziyoyev’s tenure also saw a landmark deal between the two countries, facilitating visa processes between the nations. This helped boost the number of visitors and, in turn, raised the number of direct flights, which is now 60 weekly.

The Turkish and Uzbek presidents signed 18 bilateral agreements following their meetings.