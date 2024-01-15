Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman will visit Türkiye on Tuesday, according to a statement made by Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

"During the meetings, all aspects of bilateral relations, as well as developments in our neighboring regions will be discussed between the two foreign ministers," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Türkiye and the Western Balkans nation of Croatia are two friendly and allied countries with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, and see each other as neighbors even though they do not share borders, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said last year, marking 30 years of bilateral relations.

Türkiye recognized independent Croatia in 1991, very soon after it declared independence. The two countries established diplomatic ties the very next year.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

Türkiye has, in recent years, ramped up its presence in the Balkans, both politically and economically. Mainly Muslim Bosniak communities in Bosnia and Serbia have close relations with Ankara, while Turkish companies have increased investment in infrastructure projects throughout the region.