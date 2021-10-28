Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Thursday criticized neighbor Greece's stance on the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean, adding that Turkey will not allow its rights and interests to be ignored.

Speaking at a televised interview, the top diplomat said that Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is "crying like a kid."

"If he doesn't cry to at least five people a day, if he doesn't complain about Turkey, these are all due to inferiority complex," he said.

Tensions are once again rising between Turkey, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration over maritime borders and drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean after several months of relative calm.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims made by European Union members Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Both sides cite a range of decades-old treaties and international agreements to support their conflicting territorial claims.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations. Instead of opting to solve problems with Ankara through dialogue, Athens has, on several occasions, refused to sit at the negotiation table and has opted to rally Brussels to take a tougher stance against Turkey.

The two NATO allies have been at odds over issues such as competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, air space, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus and the status of islands in the Aegean.