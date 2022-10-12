Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed regional defense and security issues with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as part of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Akar said that Türkiye, which has fulfilled its responsibilities in NATO, will continue to do so in the future.

Also, Stoltenberg stressed that Ankara is an important ally in NATO, and thanked Türkiye for its role in the grain corridor agreement, the solution to the global food crisis and the exchange of prisoners.

Akar also attended the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Voicing support for Ukraine and efforts for a cease-fire, the minister underlined the importance of diplomacy.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also thanked Akar for Türkey's contributions.

Akar also met with his Swedish, Ukrainian and Finnish counterparts.

At the meeting with Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, Akar said that Helsinki is expected to fulfill its commitments under the tripartite memorandum signed in Madrid and to take concrete steps.

In June, Türkiye, Finland and Sweden signed a memorandum on the Nordic countries’ bids for NATO membership following four-way talks in Madrid.