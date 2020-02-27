Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper discussed the latest situation in Syria's Idlib on Thursday, according to the Defense Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said Akar and Esper held a phone call. They exchanged views on finding a solution to the Idlib conflict, as well as bilateral and regional defense and security issues.

Esper later added on Twitter that he and Akar discussed the Russia and Iran-backed Assad regime's brutal aggression in Idlib; the resulting humanitarian crisis and Libya.

"We are exploring ways the U.S. can work together with Turkey and the international community," the U.S. defense secretary added.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

But more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone since then as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to intense attacks.