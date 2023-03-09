Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos discussed the catastrophic earthquakes in Türkiye's southeast last month, which claimed over 46,000 lives.

In a phone call on Thursday, Panagiotopoulos reiterated his condolences for the earthquakes, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Akar, for his part, thanked Panagiotopoulos for his condolence message and the solidarity of Greece.

According to the statement, during the "constructive and positive" phone call, the ministers agreed to develop an agenda based on good neighborly relations between the neighboring countries.

On Feb. 6, the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces — Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa. More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes and many others in northern Syria.

Condolences have poured in from around the world, expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including Greece.