In solidarity with its neighbor Türkiye, Greece has begun a countrywide drive to collect relief goods for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria, Greek media reported Friday, in addition to trucks that already set off Friday from Athens with 40 tons of aid from the Greek Red Cross.

The campaign will be carried out in coordination with the Central Union of Municipalities in Greece (KEDE) and 13 regional unions of municipalities, according to public broadcaster ERT.

Citizens have been asked to donate essential materials, including, but not limited to, blankets, flashlights, sleeping bags, personal hygiene items, dry food and baby food, the report said.

Donations will be collected at city halls in various areas until Feb. 13.

Several other public institutions, including ministries and governorships, trade unions and citizens' groups are already conducting more aid drives in numerous cities of Greece, the report added.

At least 19,388 people lost their lives and 77,711 others have been injured since Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaraş province, have impacted some 13 million people across 10 Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Şanlıurfa.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people injured.

Assistance from Greek, Finnish Red Cross on their way

Meanwhile, three Hellenic Red Cross trucks loaded with 40 tons of relief supplies such as beds, tents, blankets, kitchen utensils, food, water, medical supplies and hygiene products, left the Greek capital Athens this morning.

Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis, who was put in charge of organizing institutions and individuals who want to send humanitarian aid to Türkiye and Syria upon the instructions of Greek Prime Minister Kiryakos Mitsotakis, said in a statement to the press that the aid to Türkiye is full of emotions and that the aid will continue.

Speaking to the Anadolu Agency (AA) microphone, Greek Red Cross President Antonis Avyeniros stated that the Greek Red Cross Institution has been in contact with the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) since the first day to determine the urgent needs of earthquake victims.

Avyeniros said, "The Greek Red Cross is always with our friends in Türkiye. We have great cooperation with the Turkish Red Crescent. Not just now, but always. We are in full coordination with the Red Crescent," he said.

Avyeniros stated that the trucks are planned to reach the earthquake zone after a 3.5-day journey and noted that they plan to send aid to the earthquake victims in this way with many convoys from now on.

Underlining that these consignments are also a message of friendship and solidarity, Avyeniros said, "We will be by their side (earthquake victims) as much as necessary."

Yorgos Stamatis, the general secretary of Social Solidarity of the Greek Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, said: "We are here to support. We are brothers. We are united in every difficulty. I hope everything will be healed as soon as possible."

The Finnish Red Cross also sent 300,000 euros ($320,530) in aid for those affected by the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquake, which is described as the "disaster of the century."

In the statement made on the organization's website, it said the aid in question would be shared between Türkiye and Syria.

Marko Korhonen, the official of the Finnish Red Cross, which has been working in both countries, said, "There is a need for basic things right now. These are protection from the cold weather, clean water, food and emotional support."

Korhonen added: "We are ready to increase our aid depending on the support needed by the Turkish and Syrian Red Crescents in the field. In addition to the 300,000 euro support, we are ready to send material aid, aid workers and disaster preparedness units to the region for health and logistics."

Latvia

Latvia, which had previously announced that it would send 70,000 euros to Türkiye, also stated Friday that it would provide additional support.

According to the Baltic news agency BNS, Latvian State Fire and Rescue Services will prepare an aid package consisting of three heated tents adjusted for winter conditions, five lighting sets and 30 metal cable reels for the lighting sets.

The Latvian Emergency Medical Service will provide 5,000 blankets to be sent to Türkiye.

The cost of the aid package is calculated to be 200,000 euros.