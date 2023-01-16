Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrived in London on Sunday as the official guest of his U.K. counterpart.

Akar arrived in London at the official invitation of British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The two officials will address bilateral and regional defense and security issues and also address matters related to defense industry cooperation, the Turkish ministry said.

Türkiye and the U.K. have been engaged in close defense cooperation as British engine maker Rolls-Royce is said to be involved in the process of producing an engine for Türkiye's National Combat Aircraft (MMU).

The U.K. has also expressed interest in buying Turkish-made armed drones, which U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had called a "game-changer."

Last year, the U.K. lifted all restrictions on arms exports to Türkiye.

It had halted exports to Türkiye after its military operation seeking to clear northern Syria of the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian offshoot, the YPG, in 2019.