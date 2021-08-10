Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar paid an official visit to Pakistan early Tuesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the military, security and defense fields with officials.

Akar, who arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, is expected to meet with Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Defense and Production Minister Zobaida Jalal, and Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Akar is also expected to discuss regional issues and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

The United States will complete the withdrawal of its forces at the end of this month under a deal with the Taliban, which included the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for Taliban promises to prevent Afghanistan from being used for international terrorism.

Under the deal, the Taliban were meant to seek peace with the Afghan government, but months of intermittent talks have been fruitless.

Government officials have appealed for pressure on neighboring Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the porous border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.