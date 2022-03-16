Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited Turkey’s military representative to NATO and discussed restrictions on arms sales to the country with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, in Brussels Wednesday.
Akar was visiting Brussels as part of the NATO defense ministers meeting, as Turkey strives to ensure regional peace through diplomatic and peaceful means. He visited the NATO headquarters and met with Turkey’s permanent representative to the bloc, Basat Öztürk, and spoke with staff at the representation office.
In his meeting with Anand, Akar emphasized the importance of lifting restrictions on arms sales to Turkey, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The two ministers also addressed bilateral defense and security cooperation and regional developments, the statement added.
He also held a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos in Brussels.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.