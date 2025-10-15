Defense Minister Yaşar Güler attended discussions on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on Wednesday.

Güler met with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey as part of his bilateral talks in Brussels, the Defense Ministry said.

He also held a trilateral meeting at NATO headquarters with Romanian Defense Minister Liviu-Ionut Mosteanu and Atanas Zapryanov, Bulgaria’s defense minister.

Güler also attended a NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, at the level of defense ministers, in an informal format after the main NATO defense ministers' session.

Representatives from the 32 NATO member states gathered for the council meeting, joined by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Established to elevate relations between NATO and Ukraine to a higher level, the NATO-Ukraine Council convened for the first time in July 2023 at the alliance’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Later in the day, Güler took part in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting, which brought together NATO defense ministers to discuss continued support for Kyiv.

During his visit to Brussels, Güler also visited Türkiye’s Permanent Delegation to NATO and the Turkish Military Representation at NATO headquarters.

"Güler was briefed on ongoing activities by Ambassador Basat Öztürk, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO, and Lieutenant General Kemal Turan, Head of the Turkish Military Representation,” the ministry said.