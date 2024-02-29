Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hailed Türkiye's geopolitical location, as he highlighted the playmaking position of the country.

"Türkiye is a country at the center of regional and global developments due to its geopolitical location. Our country, which has made significant breakthroughs in the military and diplomatic fields in recent years with the strategic foresight of our president, has begun to assume a playmaking role in its region and the world, further strengthening its international position," Güler said while visiting Turkish troops in the European Union Peacekeeping Mission (EUFOR) in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo.

"Türkiye has become an indispensable part of negotiation tables and security architecture with its solution proposals in critical regions and geographies and its contributions to peace and stability," he said.

Güler said Türkiye attaches great importance to the preservation of peace, security and stability in the Balkans.

"We are in close cooperation with Bosnia and Herzegovina, with whom we have deep-rooted ties of friendship and brotherhood and which is one of our important partners in the Balkans," he said.

Güler is on a two-day visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina where he met EUFOR Commander Maj. Gen. Laszlo Sticz and NATO Sarajevo Commander Brig. Gen. Pamela McGaha.

Noting that he is proud to have served as a deputy commander in Bosnia between 1994 and 1995, Güler said he is extremely pleased about the EUFOR's successful activities in the country. He praised the Turkish soldiers for proudly representing their country while serving in Bosnia-Herzegovina and thanked them for their efforts and devotion.

Last year, Türkiye and Bosnia-Herzegovina signed a military cooperation plan to boost ties.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only from the political, economic and geographical perspectives, but also due to its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

In recent years, the Balkans region has become an attractive market for Turkish investors with its qualified workforce, business-friendly investment environment, and tax and financial incentives.

The region is often described as Türkiye's gateway to the EU thanks to its geographical location.