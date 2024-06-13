Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held discussions with counterparts and officials from several countries on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

According to his ministry, upon his arrival at the NATO Headquarters, Güler was welcomed by Ambassador Zeki Levent Gümrükçü, Türkiye's permanent representative to NATO, Lieutenant General Göksel Kahya, head of NATO's Turkish Military Representative Delegation (TMR), and other officials.

Güler later visited the TMR Presidency and the Permanent Representation of NATO at NATO Headquarters, where he was briefed on ongoing activities by Kahya and Gümrükçü.

Meeting with Lithuanian counterpart

Güler also met with Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasciunas.

The two defense ministers held an inter-delegation meeting at the office of Türkiye's Permanent Representation to NATO, where they exchanged views on defense and security issues.

Meanwhile, the minister attended a special session on Ukraine as part of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting.

Before the session, he briefly spoke with many of his counterparts, including Ukraine's Rustem Umerov.

The NATO defense ministers meeting will take place on June 13-14 and will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.