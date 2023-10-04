Defense Minister Yaşar Güler will meet with Iraqi counterpart Thabet al-Abbasi on Thursday, as Türkiye ramps up counterterrorism operations against the PKK terrorists following an attack in Ankara on Sunday.

Türkiye carried out air strikes in northern Iraq on targets belonging to the PKK terrorists after the terrorist attack.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan implied that the countries aiding the PKK terrorist group in Iraq or Syria may face consequences as it would target anywhere controlled or seized by the PKK, including energy facilities in Syria where the U.S.-backed wing of the group operates.

The PKK and its Syrian wing, YPG, are known for using northern Iraq and northern Syria, near the Turkish border, as hideouts to plot terrorist attacks on Türkiye and Turkish forces.