The Danish development cooperation minister visited the earthquake-hit province of Hatay in Türkiye's southeast with a delegation from the Red Cross on Thursday, saying that what he saw was a "truly incredible disaster."

Dan Jorgensen, Denmark's minister for development cooperation and global climate policy, and the representatives of the Refugee Council of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Red Cross first visited the Tepehan neighborhood of the Altınözü district where the fault lines caused surface ruptures and met with the residents of the area.

Jorgensen surveyed the collapsed buildings in Hatay's central Antakya district, including the old parliament building.

Dan Jorgensen, Denmark's minister for development cooperation and global climate policy stands in front of the old Hatay parliament building, March 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

He also visited the tent city where the Turkish Red Crescent was carrying out activities to provide psychosocial support to the victims.

Jorgensen met with an earthquake survivor family.

Speaking to reporters after the visits, he said: "What I saw today is very sad, this is a truly incredible disaster, and of course, we need to help the people affected by this disaster."

"On the field, I have seen organizations and institutions and met local officials who are brave and determined to help. But of course, the international community also needs to help."

Jorgensen also said that he would share with the government of Denmark what he saw in Türkiye.

"I will also share this message with my colleagues in the European Union. The Danish government has allocated Є10 million ($10.6 million) of aid to Türkiye."

"These will be used to meet the most acute needs in this region, such as shelter, tents, health kits, food, and water ... We are working very closely with local authorities and nongovernmental organizations (NGO) to find out what the needs are.

"We will also collaborate with our partners in the international community and the EU to ensure these are met."

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Danish minister Dan Jorgensen shake hands in Hatay, March 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

Later in the day, Jorgensen met with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Deputy Minister Ismail Çataklı at the Hatay Disaster Coordination Center.

Danish Ambassador to Ankara Danny Annan and Turkish Foreign Ministry's representative in Hatay, Ambassador Serdar Cengiz, accompanied Jorgensen during his visits.