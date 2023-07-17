Political dialogue, a positive cooperation agenda and confidence-building measures will be the three pillars of the possible rapprochement between Türkiye and Greece, according to the latter’s new foreign minister.

“It is certain that the continuation of the climate of calmness and avoidance of tension constitutes in itself a mutually beneficial situation, a great achievement in Turkish-Greek relations,” George Gerapetritis told Greek daily Kathimerini in the first interview he has given as foreign minister on Sunday.

“A climate of confrontation that prevailed for a long time in the past was extremely damaging to both Türkiye and Greece, regional stability,” Gerapetritis said.

The two uneasy NATO allies have long feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

While tensions have persisted, Ankara and Athens have been moving toward a new positive direction since the start of 2023, which marked two deadly disasters that encouraged in-person talks and the possibility of better ties with the resumption of strategic dialogue meetings.

‘Ministerial supervision’

Gerapetritis tied the restart of Turkish-Greek dialogue to the supervision and responsibility of himself and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who also recently took over the office.

The pair would work together to “explore the possibilities of consolidating and developing this good atmosphere, promoting the road map and more broadly developing multi-level avenues of bilateral cooperation,” according to Gerapetritis.

Good relationships will pave the way for meaningful conversations, he said and conceded that the sides were “not there yet” but “with a strong political mandate and with our significant international capital, I think the time has come to face squarely the wounds of the past and the challenges of the future.”

When Gerapetritis first assumed his duties as foreign minister following incumbent premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ reelection in June, Fidan was among the first to phone in to extend his congratulations.

The diplomats also met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius last week, where Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met face-to-face and agreed to increase contact and build a climate of trust to improve relations.

The Greek government desires a climate of cooperation and dialogue, Gerapetritis noted. “I personally look forward to building a reliable and stable relationship with my Turkish counterpart,” he added.

As for the recent calm that prevailed in the Aegean, the Greek diplomat argued for two objectives, one to “limit potential risks from any operational activities” and “have a permanent direct communication mechanism in place to de-escalate any potential crises that arise.”

This calmness is “a necessary precondition for this new beginning to be fruitful,” Gerapetritis remarked. “But it will take time and consistency to arrive at a prospect of true friendship, peace and cooperation.”

Türkiye, Greece, EU

Gerapetritis further remarked that Athens’ stance is for progress in the Türkiye-European Union process, which he said would contribute to stability in “an extremely fragile region.”

"But also vice versa, progress in the normalization of Greece-Türkiye relations is an essential element for a European Union-Turkey rapprochement,” he added.

Greece will play an active role in the European Council in whatever decisions are adopted for Türkiye, he assured.

Ankara, which has the most extended history with the union and a uniquely long negotiation process, has recently urged the EU to re-energize long-frozen accession talks.

On whether there was a sustainable and politically attainable solution to the Turkish-Greek issues, Gerapetritis said Greece must stick to established positions of international law, such as the principles of the U.N. Charter, respect for sovereignty and sovereign rights, and a dedication to universal rights.

“I would not like to prejudge the outcome of the attempt to restart Greek-Turkish talks. However, it is worth building on the positive atmosphere of the last few months,” he noted.

Erdoğan-Mitsotakis meeting

Greece is set to host the 4th High Council of Greece-Türkiye Cooperation in Thessaloniki this year, which will be a key milestone in the road map the sides have agreed on.

Mitsotakis and Erdoğan may also meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, Gerapetritis said.

Washington factor

Besides disputes on energy exploration and airspace, territorial claims over the islands in the Aegean have been one of the most prickling issues Türkiye and Greece have locked horns over for years and it appears no closer to a solution.

Despite saying that it has no intention of entering an arms race with Ankara, Athens has also been carrying out an ambitious rearmament program, building a military presence on the disputed Aegean islands since the 1960s in violation of post-war treaties and tightening its defense cooperation with the United States.

The purchase of fighter jets from the U.S. and upping of defense budgets are meant to counter the protection of Turkish interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Türkiye has often warned against such moves and called instead for dialogue to resolve their disputes.

According to Gerapetritis, military cooperation with Washington will continue protecting Greece’s security in the Aegean. He claimed the U.S. Congress, too, agrees defense arms sales must consider Eastern Mediterranean stability and “cannot be used against NATO allies.”

Cyprus issue

While emphasizing Greece’s priority for finding a “fair, sustainable, functional and mutually acceptable” solution to the Cyprus issue, the Greek minister further reiterated “unwavering support for a solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation” in the framework formed by the decisions of the U.N. Security Council and the European acquis.

Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

After ethnic attacks in the early 1960s and a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation in 1974, Türkiye launched a military intervention, dubbed the Cyprus Peace Operation, as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence, eventually leading to the foundation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983.

The island has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years. U.N.-backed reunification talks have been in limbo since the last round collapsed at Crans-Montana, Switzerland, in July 2017 between guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the U.K.

The Greek Cypriot administration joined the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted a U.N. plan to end the longstanding dispute.

The TRNC has been committed to demanding a two-state solution that would ensure international recognition and equal sovereignty and status, something the Greek Cypriots reject out of hand and which Gerapetritis repeated on Sunday.

“We do not accept any discussion of a two-state solution,” he said.

The U.N., too, has been encouraging a compromise for a settlement based on a “bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality,” drawing the ire of Ankara and the TRNC, who last week slammed a similar statement as “impartial” and “dismissive of the will of Turkish Cypriots.”