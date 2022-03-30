Representatives from the diplomatic missions of 48 countries delivered a strong message for peace in Istanbul as Russian and Ukrainian delegations convened for talks in the city on Tuesday.

Attending the Think Tank Talks hosted by the Beyoğlu District Mayor Ali Haydar Yıldız, representatives from Argentina, Spain, England, Azerbaijan, the Philippines, Egypt and other countries highlighted the importance of peace as the meeting took place.

Both the mayor and representatives from diplomatic missions expressed hope that an immediate solution to the war is achieved and relations are restored.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul on Tuesday for peace talks, which were hailed by many for their progress.

Top Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said the talks with Ukraine were constructive, while the Kremlin welcomed Turkey’s efforts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they could be called “positive.”

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said progress made at the peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Turkey might lead to a meeting at the leaders' level.