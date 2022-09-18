The Turkish Directorate of Communications on Saturday released a new book, "U.N. Reform: A New Approach to International Cooperation," explaining the rationale behind Ankara's initiative to reform the U.N. and its Security Council.

The book, published both in Turkish and English, explains how the U.N. and the Security Council, which were established after World War II, have been insufficient in producing solutions to today's problems.

The book consists of three parts: "Why Should a U.N. Reform Be Made?", "The Importance of the United Nations in the Field of International Peace, Peacekeeping and Humanity's Problems" and "U.N. Reform Rationales and Recommendations."

In the first part of the book, the general structure of the U.N. and the U.N.'s report on humanitarian crises and peacekeeping are explained. Situations where the U.N. is ineffective and inadequate in humanitarian crises and peacekeeping missions, as in the example of the Bosnian War, are underlined.

The second part discusses the current problems that humanity and the global system face and the possible international problems that may arise in the future.

The last part of the book includes reform proposals regarding the structure of the U.N. and its Security Council.

In the presentation part of the book, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has argued over the years that the "world is bigger than five," said that because the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council – the United States, United Kingdom, France, China and Russia – use their veto power for their own interests, the disadvantaged countries are paying an "unfair price."

"It is not possible for the U.N. Security Council, which acts by considering the priorities of only five permanent members, to prevent conflicts and establish peace, stability and security," he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye has repeatedly argued that fundamental reform is needed for the U.N. to fulfill its mission properly and to respond to today's conditions, threats, security concerns and needs.

Ankara has demonstrated "great diplomatic success" in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and created a grain corridor that will solve the global food crisis, he said, adding: "We will continue to show the same effort to implement the necessary reforms in the U.N. and to meet the world's need for justice."

"Türkiye will continue to lead the way for the establishment of a fairer, more equal and more stable global order," Erdoğan stressed.