Civilians who were forcibly displaced in northwestern Syria's last opposition bastion Idlib province are struggling with temperatures well above seasonal norms in makeshift tents.

The extreme heat, which is making its impact felt in the world, also negatively affects the civilians displaced by the Bashar Assad regime and its supporters in northern Syria.

In Idlib, where most of the civilians live in makeshift tents, the temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day.

Life in the tents in Idlib, where 3 to 4 million civilians live, has come to a standstill. Families live in old, rotten tents that are vulnerable to extreme heat.

Families struggling with the sweltering heat cannot access electricity in the region where there also is a water shortage.

Abdurrahman Raad, who took shelter in the Azraq Camp on the Syria-Turkey border from the south of Idlib, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that many civilians living in tents suffer from the hot weather.

Expressing that they expect the support of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and benefactors, Raad said: "We live in tents measuring 4x5. In tents covered with plastic, we cannot be protected from the heat in the summer or the cold in the winter."

Stating that the temperatures were above 40 degrees Celsius and they had extremely hot days, he added: "There is no electricity, so the fan does not work either. We are living through difficult days."

Meryem Sattuf, who had to flee from the southeastern countryside of Idlib three years ago due to the intense attacks of the regime forces and Russia, also noted that the tents they stayed in were not suitable for the weather conditions of any season.

Stating that neither the elderly nor young children can withstand the extreme temperature, Sattuf explained her experiences as follows: "We have to wash the children to keep them cool. The air temperature is way above 40 degrees. Imagine living in a nylon tent?"

The northwestern region of Syria is home to the country's last opposition enclave. More than 90% of the population in that area live in extreme poverty, relying on humanitarian aid to survive.

The Syrian regime in Damascus, alongside key ally Russia, frequently launch airstrikes in the area.

Most recently, a Russian airstrike killed seven people, four of them children, in Idlib on Friday, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the deaths "including four children who are siblings, two men and an unidentified person... as a result of Russian airstrikes," were in the Jisr al-Shughur countryside of northern Syria.

Ayhman Mozan, 31, lost all four of his children in the attack that destroyed his home.

"My children are gone... the dearest people to my heart are gone," he told Agence France-Presse (AFP), breaking down in tears as he called out his children's names.

He and his family were sleeping when the first strike hit their home, he said, lying in a hospital bed in the border city of Darkush.

He helped rescue his wife from under the rubble but when he looked for his children, he could not find them.

The house has been completely destroyed, an AFP correspondent at the site of the attack said, with toys, furniture and clothing scattered across the rubble.

The children killed were all under 10 years old, said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based monitor.

The monitor said that more people, including women and children, were still trapped under the rubble.

The victims are mostly displaced Syrians from neighboring Hama province, said the monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

Russia has been carrying out airstrikes in Syria since 2015, helping its ally Assad reclaim territory from opposition groups.

With Russian and Iranian support, Damascus clawed back much of the ground lost in the early stages of Syria's conflict, which erupted in 2011 when the regime brutally repressed pro-democracy protests.

The last pocket of armed opposition to the regime includes large swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces.

During the Astana meeting in 2017, Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed to create four "de-escalation zones" in the area that is not controlled by the Assad regime. However, the Syrian regime, Iran-backed terrorists and Russia continued their attacks and took over three of the four regions and headed for Idlib.

Although Turkey reached an additional agreement to strengthen the cease-fire with Russia in September 2018, the attacks intensified again in May 2019. The cease-fire, however, is largely preserved now after Turkey and Russia reached a new agreement on March 5, 2020.

Approximately 2 million civilians fleeing the attacks during the 2017-2020 period had to migrate to regions close to the Turkish border.