Istanbul emerged as a key venue for international diplomacy in 2025, hosting a series of high-level summits and forums focused on global conflicts, economic cooperation and geopolitical realignments, according to events compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Throughout the year, the city welcomed heads of state, ministers and senior officials for meetings spanning diplomacy, defense, trade and humanitarian issues, reinforcing its role as a trusted platform for dialogue amid regional and global crises.

Among the most prominent gatherings was the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in June under the theme “The OIC in a Transforming World.”

Hosted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the meeting brought together delegations led by 43 foreign ministers, making it one of the largest in the organization’s history. The session addressed conflicts across the Muslim world, with Gaza featuring prominently on the agenda.

Istanbul also served as a venue for diplomacy linked to the Russia-Ukraine war, hosting separate trilateral meetings involving Türkiye, Russia and Ukraine in July, as well as Türkiye, the United States and Ukraine, underscoring the city’s role as a neutral ground for peace efforts.

The Gaza conflict remained a central theme in several gatherings. The OIC’s Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation met in Istanbul in November to discuss post-war recovery and cooperation following Israel’s destruction in Gaza.

The Turkish Religious Affairs Foundation later convened an International Gaza Humanitarian Aid Summit, drawing representatives from 48 countries to coordinate long-term assistance and reconstruction efforts. Gaza was also highlighted at the TRT World Forum, where panels focused on justice, resilience and accountability.

Economic diplomacy featured prominently, with Istanbul hosting the Global Transport Corridors Forum in June, attended by representatives from 70 countries to discuss the future of global trade routes.

The Türkiye-Africa Business and Economy Forum in October brought ministers and business leaders from Türkiye and 50 African countries together for thousands of government-to-business and business-to-business meetings, focusing on sectors ranging from energy and infrastructure to defense and logistics.

Defense and security issues were addressed at the Balkan Countries Chiefs of General Staff Conference and the International Defense Industry Fair, where Türkiye showcased domestically developed systems while hosting military officials from across the region.

The city also hosted forums tied to global governance and sustainability, including the International Zero Waste Forum, which gathered participants from more than 100 countries to discuss climate change, green transformation and sustainable development.