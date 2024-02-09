The relations between Türkiye and Germany are unique and multifaceted, Germany's Ambassador to Türkiye Jürgen Schulz said, highlighting the humanitarian relations and cooperation potential as the two countries near the 100th anniversary of a historical friendship treaty signed in 1924.

"Even the humanitarian bridge through around 3 million people in Germany of Turkish descent as well as the high number people in Türkiye that have once lived in Germany make our relations unique," Schulz told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview. “Beside these humanitarian bridges, we are also close partners economically and politically.”

Describing economic ties as “comprehensive, multilayered and strong,” the ambassador said that, “Records are broken every year in the bilateral trade volume.” Politically the relations are also close, he said. "Türkiye is one of our closest partners bilaterally but also in the United Nations. Türkiye is also an important NATO ally for us and a significant EU candidate."

Germany is one of the largest trade partners of Türkiye. In 2022, bilateral trade reached a record high of 51.6 billion euros ($55.56 billion). Almost 8,000 German companies and Turkish companies with German equity participation are active in Türkiye.

Saying he started his duty in Ankara 3.5 years ago, Schulz pointed out that the bilateral trade volume has increased by around 50% during this period.

“What is also highly positive is that trade is relatively balanced. In principle, we are content about the current state, we have a high trade volume but of course we want to achieve more and intensify ties,” Schulz said.

He continued by saying that the field of energy, where close partnership already exists, bears the potential for further cooperation. “In recent months, we had several meetings between the energy sectors of the two countries and there is great interest from both sides. I believe that for example, in the area of supply chains for renewable energy technology and cooperation could be enhanced.”

“What is also important to further cooperation is that German companies that want to invest in Türkiye find improved rights and planning security so that businesses can plan long-term investments on a secure basis. Upgraded investment conditions would also be beneficial,” he pointed out.

The ambassador also touched upon the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which the EU has adopted to bring in climate tariffs on imports and will have an effect on Türkiye’s trade with the bloc.

Jürgen Schulz, Germany's ambassador to Ankara, is seen at a news conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S., March 6, 2017. (Getty Images)

He elaborated that the mechanism aims to establish fair competitive conditions for businesses within the EU against imports coming from outside. Schulz reiterated that the process will start in 2026 and that a two-year preparation phase has started currently so that foreign businesses, including Turkish ones, can familiarize themselves with the program.

“There is also technical, financial and organizational support for trade partners,” Schulz said and added that Germany has a great interest in cooperating with Türkiye in the fight against climate change. The ambassador also said that an agreement was signed between the two countries in this area during the recent U.N. Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

“High-level meetings on climate change will take place more frequently between Türkiye and Germany in the future,” Schulz said, indicating Berlin welcomed Ankara’s ratification of the Paris Agreement.

Although Türkiye in 2021 became the last country among the Group of 20 (G-20) major economies to ratify the Paris Climate Accords, committing itself to meet the net zero emissions target by 2053, the country has since then engaged in several steps to address the issue.

Migration is another area where the two countries cooperate closely. Recently, some EU countries have been calling to extend or renew the 2016 migrant deal between Türkiye and the bloc.

Being asked about Germany’s view, Schulz said that the current deal has brought significant results but that Berlin “does not see a necessity for a new deal.” He said that Germany is interested in pursuing the content of the current agreement and cooperation in this area.

Quake support to continue

As Türkiye is going through the anniversary of the deadly twin earthquakes that shook southeastern Türkiye and caused the deaths of 53,537 people last February, Schulz highlighted that Germany’s support for Türkiye would continue in the future.

Expressing condolences once again, the ambassador said he could not forget the devastation he saw during his visits to the affected region and was still shocked by the scale of destruction. “Therefore, it is vital for us to provide help to our Turkish brothers to recover from this destruction,” he explained.

Schulz also said that Germany contributed through a series of aid efforts, including sending three rescue teams immediately following the earthquakes, and that the Bundeswehr has sent over 400 tons of aid material and established a field hospital in Hatay’s Altınözü district for three months.

“The German government has also provided 125 million euros of aid for food, psychological support as well as support for institutions on the field, including for those of the U.N.,” he added.

“Here in the embassy, we have issued over 17,000 special earthquake visas,” the ambassador said, elaborating that this was an exceptional process to enable earthquake victims to visit their relatives in Germany.

“Besides the government side, I was also impressed by the incredible wave of solidarity from all sides of the society, whether from federal states, universities, hospitals, civil society organizations or even single people that organized help.”

Furthermore, donors at a European Union-led conference in March had pledged 7 billion euros to help rebuild Türkiye, a fund of which Germany was a major contributor.

“Germany was one of the biggest donors, providing around 240 million euros,” Schulz said, indicating that Berlin is in general the biggest contributor to the EU, providing about 20% of the bloc’s budget. He also mentioned that besides the EU conference, a similar one was organized in Berlin with the theme of reconstruction of the earthquake zone in which German industry and trade chambers, as well as the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), took part to explore possible cooperation areas. “This will not be the last of its kind and we will continue,” he assured.

Eurofighter process

Speaking on Türkiye’s aim to purchase Eurofighter jets, Schulz said that the process and talks between the two sides are ongoing.

“Germany in general has a highly restrictive defense export policy and every single case is meticulously examined by the German government in all aspects while the issue is also closely followed by the German public.”

Saying that after Türkiye had applied for the purchase, a series of meetings took place and continued, Schulz added that technical aspects as well as political and foreign policy aspects and where and how these products will be used are decisive. “But this is not specific to Türkiye but a general export procedure of the German government.”

In November, Türkiye said the country was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy Typhoons, though Germany objected to the idea. The Eurofighter Typhoon jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Gaza crisis

On the ongoing war in Gaza, Schulz emphasized that although it is known that Germany has a special relationship with Israel, Tel Aviv’s self-defense has to take place within the boundaries of humanitarian law.

He said that Germany has advocated a two-state solution for decades and has financially supported U.N. missions for Palestine while providing humanitarian aid.

“We hope to achieve as soon as possible a state in which no civilian will be harmed as well as a political solution that will lead to a roadmap for a two-state solution.”

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, which Tel Aviv said killed nearly 1,200 people.

At least 27,840 Palestinians have since been killed and 67,317 others injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to local health authorities.