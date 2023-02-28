Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said Tuesday that they would launch a new consultation process with Türkiye to “put relations back on track” between Cairo and Ankara. His remarks to Egyptian TV came after Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry’s landmark visit to Türkiye on Monday.

Zeid stated that Shoukry’s visit was a display of humanitarian solidarity following the Feb. 6 earthquakes that hit Türkiye’s south.

“Both sides gave several messages of their will to restore relations to their normal course following the meeting in Qatar,” Zeid said.

He added that Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Shoukry agreed upon a process where the two sides would directly engage with each other. “In this process, topics for negotiations will be determined, as well as a clear vision for both countries. This consultation process will be determining in rapid restoration of ties,” the spokesperson stated.