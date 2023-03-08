Egypt's top diplomat reiterated his country's solidarity and support for Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of the two major earthquakes that devastated 11 provinces in Türkiye and some areas in Syria on Feb. 6.

"We were painfully affected by the destruction caused by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye," Shoukry said in a speech at an Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo.

"We again extend our sincere condolences to the two countries and peoples and reiterate our solidarity with them," he added.

The top diplomat said Arab aid to the two countries reflects historic and humanitarian bonds with the Syrian and Turkish peoples.

"These bonds require us to work on solving the crisis in Syria in accordance with international and Arab resolutions at the earliest time," he added.

More than 46,100 people were killed in Türkiye by earthquakes that struck on Feb. 6, according to officials.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaraş, rocked 11 provinces, including Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ, and Şanlıurfa.

In neighboring Syria, around 6,000 were killed and 12,000 others injured in the quakes in Syria, according to U.N. figures.