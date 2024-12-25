Türkiye's Ambassador to Khartoum emphasized the vital contributions of Turkish institutions in Sudan and reaffirmed Türkiye's solidarity with the Sudanese people amid difficult conditions.

"Despite these challenging and exceptional circumstances, we are making every effort to convey the message that Türkiye stands alongside Sudan with all its institutions," Fatih Yıldız told Anadolu Agency (AA).

The official reflected on the bilateral relationships and the ongoing activities of the Turkish Embassy in the country.

Highlighting the deep historical ties between the peoples of the two countries, he remarked: "Port Sudan is currently the de facto administrative center of the country.”

"Our primary mission here is to demonstrate our solidarity with both the Sudanese government and the people," he stressed.

Drawing attention to the embassy's significance as one of the few diplomatic missions active in Port Sudan, he noted: "Our embassy encompasses a comprehensive representation, including military attaches, interior affairs, and education advisors.”

Operations in Port Sudan

Yıldız further underscored Türkiye's efforts to strengthen its presence in various sectors in Sudan.

"We are working to enable the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Ziraat Katılım Bank to commence operations in Port Sudan,” he pointed out, adding: "Our aim is to carefully track all pre-war initiatives and prepare both ourselves and our relations with Sudan for the post-conflict era.”

He touched on the consistent support and goodwill extended by the Sudanese government towards Türkiye, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the momentum of robust relations that existed before the war.

The Turkish ambassador also expressed deep concern over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Sudan.

"Approximately 13 million people have been displaced,” he noted. "There is no accurate data on the number of lives lost due to a lack of statistical records.”

"Türkiye’s presence here plays a crucial role in bringing this tragedy to greater global attention," he stated.

Reiterating Ankara's solidarity with Khartoum through all its institutions and non-governmental organizations, Yıldız highlighted Türkiye's substantial humanitarian assistance.

"In the past six months, we have dispatched over 6,000 tons of humanitarian aid aboard two large ships to Sudan,” he indicated, affirming: "These efforts will continue unabated.”

Since April 2023, Sudan has faced violent clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over military reform and integration issues.

The conflict has claimed more than 20,000 lives, displaced millions, and left over 25 million in dire need of humanitarian aid, according to the U.N.