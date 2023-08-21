Amid reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin might visit Türkiye later this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed hope to cram a meeting in his busy schedule and to find a solution for the safe delivery of grain from Ukraine to the world.

It was Erdoğan who secured a diplomatic victory by bringing together Russia and Ukraine for a landmark grain deal and pundits believe it will be him again to bring them together for an agreement. Unlike the West or any other countries, Erdoğan is among few leaders maintaining close ties both with Ukrainian leadership and the Kremlin.

Speaking to reporters as he was returning from a one-day trip to Hungary late Sunday, Erdoğan said that he might hold face-to-face talks with Putin to discuss the deal. He noted his busy schedule in September where he will attend a G-20 summit in India and an annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, adding that he would seek an opening in the schedule for an in-person meeting.

“Our Foreign Minister (Hakan Fidan) may also visit Russia soon. It is important to have face-to-face talks on this matter,” Erdoğan said.

Earlier, Russian and Turkish officials announced plans for an August meeting between Erdoğan and Putin who occasionally hold talks over the phone. Neither Ankara nor the Kremlin downgraded relations during the Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russia did with other countries siding with Ukraine. Erdoğan also hosted and repeatedly held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“All we want to accomplish, as we cited in our earlier talks with (Mr.) Putin, is to have Russia adopt a positive stance in the grain corridor issue,” Erdoğan told reporters.

Erdoğan also strives to accomplish brokering a permanent truce between the two countries. He voiced hope to get results in his efforts “if Putin and Zelenskyy agree on our mediation.”

Russia last month suspended its part in the grain deal secured with the efforts of Türkiye through a deal signed in Istanbul last year. The deal paved the way for a resumption of grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports after supplies were halted due to the conflict.

The Kremlin cited the lack of implementation of their demands in the deal as the grounds for their suspension of the deal. Since then, Türkiye engaged in intense diplomatic efforts to resume the deal while Ukraine established a new "humanitarian corridor" instead with the first ship leaving last week.

Warning to Sweden

Erdoğan also spoke about Sweden's NATO membership process, which now depends on the approval of Türkiye and Hungary. Türkiye, a key member of the military alliance as one of the biggest armies in the bloc, initially opposed Stockholm's appeal to join NATO, citing security concerns. After a NATO summit last month, Erdoğan signaled that they may approve the membership Sweden desperately seeks amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Sweden amended its laws for a more efficient counterterrorism effort as Türkiye is worried about its stance toward the PKK terrorist group and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which found a haven in the Nordic country.

Türkiye hailed the new counterterrorism law but reiterated concerns after Sweden allowed more pro-PKK rallies and allowed anti-Muslim sentiment to prevail with permission to desecrate of Quran in highly publicized incidents. Answering a question on the progress of Sweden's NATO membership and whether the country adhered to its pledges to Türkiye, Erdoğan said their approval was "proportionate with the extent of their progress in fulfilling their pledges."

He noted NATO accession protocol would be debated at the Turkish Parliament after it comes back from a summer recess.

"We don't know how the discussions would fare. But Sweden should keep an eye on the streets of Stockholm," he said, referring to pro-PKK events and Quran desecration events in the Swedish capital. "If they don't, if they (allow) attacks on things we hold sacred, they should not be disappointed (if we decide not to ratify the accession)." Erdoğan said he was also discussing the issue with members of his People's Alliance, particularly Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

"I won't take any steps without consulting with Mr. Bahçeli and other friends. We take necessary steps only after consultations," he underlined.

Niger intervention 'wrong'

Erdoğan, credited with Türkiye's new Africa initiative where it pursued closer ties with the continent, also spoke on unrest in Niger and voiced opposition to outside military intervention against the self-styled transitional government. He expressed hope that Niger, "a friendly and brotherly country," would restore constitutional order and democratic governance as soon as possible. On the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decision for potential military intervention, he said it was "not right."

He added it would "spread instability" to other African countries.

He reiterated Türkiye's support for Niger.

"I believe that the people of Niger will take care of democracy and go to the elections as soon as possible." He also said he hoped social peace and stability will be restored in Niger as soon as possible, adding that Ankara is focusing on how it can play a key role in the country.