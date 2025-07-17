President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Thursday to discuss recent developments in Syria following Israeli airstrikes, the Presidential Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the call, President Erdoğan condemned Israel’s attacks on Syrian territory, saying they are unacceptable and pose a serious threat to regional stability.

He emphasized that Türkiye will continue to support the Syrian people, as it has consistently done in the past.

Erdoğan also welcomed the recently established cease-fire between Druze communities in southern Syria, expressing Türkiye’s satisfaction with efforts to de-escalate tensions.

For his part, Syrian President al-Sharaa thanked Erdoğan for Türkiye’s ongoing support for Syria’s political unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional cooperation and the importance of maintaining peace and security across Syria.

Ankara played a critical role in facilitating the cease-fire following Israeli strikes that threatened to endanger peace not only in Syria but the whole region, sources said Thursday.

In the process, Türkiye has undertaken significant efforts and diplomacy, engaging with several countries as well as Syrian officials.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın discussed the situation with interlocutors in the U.S., Syria and Israel, security sources said. He was also in close contact with the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Thomas Barrack. The leader of the Druze community was another figure with whom Kalın has negotiated to achieve the cease-fire.