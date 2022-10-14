President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a meeting to discuss and enhance bilateral relations, as well as regional developments in Istanbul on Friday.

The two leaders will co-chair the Supreme Strategic Committee, where all aspects of the bilateral relations will be discussed.

Potential steps aimed at deepening and advancing the bilateral cooperation were addressed during the meeting, which took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Beşiktaş.

The two leaders attended a signing ceremony to approve agreements between the two countries, with the participation of relevant ministers.

An official dinner was held after the meeting.

The Supreme Strategic Committee was established in 2014 as a bilateral mechanism to form the institutional basis of high-level dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.