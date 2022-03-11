President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed bilateral relations with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in southern Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

Rama was one of the world leaders who attended the forum organized by Turkey.

The closed-door meeting lasted an hour, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Presidential Communications Director Farhettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik attended the meeting.

Turkey and Albania enjoy strong relations and Erdoğan had visited Tirana in January, where he signed seven agreements with Rama in various fields.