President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday arrived in Azerbaijan’s Stepanakert (Khankendi) to participate in the 17th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO).

Erdoğan is accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Chair Binali Yıldırım, Deputy Chair of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and head of relations with Turkic states Kürşad Zorlu, AK Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan, AK Party Deputy Chair Sevilay Tuncer, Directorate of Communications head Fahrettin Altun, and chief advisor to the president on foreign policy and security Akif Çağatay Kılıç.

Erdoğan is expected to address the session of the summit under the theme of "New Economic Cooperation Organization Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future" and hold bilateral meetings with state leaders.

The event is also attended by observer states, including the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as representatives from international organizations.