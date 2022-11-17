Türkiye will continue its contributions to the G-20, which successfully carries out its work in the face of global challenges, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan assured on Wednesday following his return home from the 17th G-20 Leaders’ Summit in the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“We have returned to our homeland after completing our visit to Indonesia for the G-20 Leaders’ Summit. Türkiye will continue its contributions to G-20, which successfully performs its duty of leadership in the face of global challenges,” Erdoğan said via Twitter after his plane landed.

The president’s tweet also included a video of images from the meetings he had with other leaders during the summit.

Erdoğan held several high-level face-to-face meetings with world leaders to discuss bilateral ties and global issues during the two-day summit, including with host Indonesian President Joko Widodo, U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, China’s Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Erdoğan also had a brief conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met Italy’s Giorgia Meloni for the first time after she became her country’s first female prime minister.