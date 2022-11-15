President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the 17th G-20 summit held in Indonesia's Bali island on Tuesday, in which he held several face-to-face meetings with world leaders to discuss bilateral ties and global issues.

Term president Indonesia hosted the two-day summit under the theme Recover Together-Recover Stronger, where the G-20 leaders exchanged views in three sessions, namely Food and Energy Security, Health and Digital Transformation.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo welcomed the world leaders, including Erdoğan, as they arrived at the meeting venue for the first day of the summit. Following the welcoming ceremony, the leaders attended the Food and Energy Security session of the summit.

Speaking at the session, Erdoğan urged the international community to take action to deliver grain to underdeveloped regions in urgent need, especially in Africa.

"As in its action to tackle grain crisis, Türkiye makes a clear contribution to security in its immediate region, especially Europe," he said.

"The world fertilizer market must also be stabilized quickly. Otherwise, we will face a bigger food crisis next year," he warned.

Ahead of the session, Erdoğan had brief chats with various participating leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, China's Xi Jinping and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ). He also had brief conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Developing cooperation between Ankara and Paris would serve the common interest, Erdoğan underlined during a separate closed-door meeting with Macron.

He also urged the European Union to play its part in the extension of the Black Sea grain deal. Erdoğan's remarks came at the closed-door meeting with Macron on the sidelines of the summit in Indonesia, Bali, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Erdoğan said that the grain corridor started to function again after Türkiye's intensive efforts, the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish president also told Macron that Greece should be encouraged to have "honest, sincere and meaningful dialogue."

Developing cooperation between Ankara and Paris in the defense and energy sectors as well as in trade is in the common interest, Erdoğan said.

Macron, for his part, offered condolences to Erdoğan over Sunday's deadly terror attack in Istanbul.

At least six people were killed and 81 injured in Sunday's bomb blast, which the Turkish government confirmed was carried out by the PKK terror group.

Erdoğan also held a closed-door meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on the sidelines of the summit.

The two leaders reportedly discussed bilateral issues; no further information was given yet regarding the meeting.

Oil importer Türkiye and Saudi Arabia have been working to mend ties this year following a decade of tension, which especially escalated after 2018, the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia’s Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdoğan visited Saudi Arabia in April, the first high-level visit in years. The president's trip was followed by the crown prince's trip to Türkiye in June.

The leaders declared their determination to reactivate economic potential and launch a new era of cooperation in bilateral ties, including in the political, economic, military and security spheres.

Erdoğan also met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the first time after she became Italy's first woman prime minister as her right-wing coalition emerged victorious in general elections on Sept. 25. No further information was released yet about the meeting.

He also met with the leaders of MIKTA nations, namely Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia.

After lunch, the G-20 leaders attended the session on health. The G-20 group of leading world economies has assembled in Bali under the shadow of the Ukraine war, soaring tensions between the U.S. and China and spiraling inflation and energy crises around the world.

On Monday, Erdoğan and Widodo held a closed-door meeting to discuss bilateral relations, and five agreements were signed between Türkiye and Indonesia in the fields of the defense industry, technology, forestry, the environment and development.