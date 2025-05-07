Amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly May 6 attack, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged solidarity with Islamabad and called for restraint in a phone call with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Turkish presidency said Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments along the Line of Control, including the strike that claimed multiple Pakistani lives.

Erdoğan extended condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a swift recovery.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering support, Erdoğan praised Pakistan’s “measured and responsible” stance and welcomed Islamabad’s call for an impartial, transparent, and internationally supervised investigation into the Kashmir attack.

The Turkish president also stressed that Ankara stands ready to do “everything possible” to prevent further escalation and confirmed that diplomatic efforts are actively underway to defuse the crisis.