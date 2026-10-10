President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that powerful technology leaders are seeking to shape young people's lives and values, saying Türkiye must raise a generation capable of embracing technological progress while preserving its national and spiritual identity.

Speaking Saturday at the 75th anniversary gathering of the Ilim Yayma Cemiyeti in Istanbul, Erdoğan described young people as the primary target of what he called “techno-oligarchs,” whom he accused of seeking to direct the future according to their own interests and worldview.

He said the influence of artificial intelligence and rapidly advancing technologies was transforming society, making it increasingly important to protect young people from ideologies that encourage racism, hedonism and disregard for moral boundaries.

“The TEKNOFEST generation will be our greatest assurance against the domineering mentality of techno-oligarchs who commodify people, nature, the sky and even space,” Erdoğan said, referring to Türkiye's technology and aerospace festival, which promotes domestic innovation and attracts young people interested in science and engineering.

He also identified the Ilim Yayma generation as central to this effort, emphasizing the need to develop technology in ways that put people first and preserve moral responsibility.

“Our common goal is to raise a generation that uses and develops technology with a human-centered approach,” he said, calling for young people who read more, think critically and produce innovative work without losing their conscience, humanity or connection to national and spiritual values.

Erdoğan pointed to recent troubling incidents in schools as evidence of the threats posed by what he described as harmful influences, arguing that young people must be protected from ideologies that promote racial hatred and excessive self-indulgence.

He urged students and educators to remain committed to their responsibilities, saying the country must prepare young people to navigate an uncertain future shaped by technological change and global cultural pressures.

Ilim Yayma's 75-year history

Erdoğan also praised the Ilim Yayma Cemiyeti, a Turkish educational and civil society organization founded in 1951, for its contribution to the country's education system and the development of generations of students.

He described the organization's history as closely intertwined with Türkiye's own, saying its founding principles reflected the country's long-standing ambition to educate young people who are knowledgeable, ethical and committed to serving society.

“Although it was founded in 1951, the history of Ilim Yayma is also the history of Türkiye,” Erdoğan said. “Its founding philosophy is the philosophy of Türkiye's existence, and its ultimate goal is Türkiye's centuries-old aspiration.”

He paid tribute to the organization's founders, including its first president, Seniyüddin Başak, who helped protect Turkish foundation properties during the Lausanne Conference; Gen. Ömer Cemal Karabekir, who supported the Turkish National Movement during the War of Independence; and retired Col. Vehbi Bilimer, a veteran of the Gallipoli campaign, the Battle of Kut and the Turkish War of Independence.

Erdoğan also recalled Hasan Hikmet Demirbağ, a writer for the Sebilürreşad magazine and associate of national poet Mehmet Akif Ersoy, among the figures who helped establish the organization.

He said the founders shared a commitment to ensuring that Turkish children would not be deprived of education, knowledge or moral guidance, particularly during periods of political and social hardship.

Their common ambition, Erdoğan said, was to entrust the country's future to a confident, well-educated and responsible generation.

He described Ilim Yayma as a symbol of Türkiye's struggle for independence and its future, adding that the organization's work was closely linked to the country's broader struggles over education and democracy.

Organization helped expand imam hatip schools

Erdoğan highlighted Ilim Yayma's role in the reopening and expansion of imam hatip schools, which combine religious instruction with general education.

He said the organization helped establish Türkiye's first imam hatip school on Oct. 17, 1951, just six days after its founding, and later contributed to the construction of more than 100 such high schools across the country.

The expansion helped extend educational opportunities beyond Istanbul, with new institutions opening across Anatolia, Erdoğan said.

The organization also established student dormitories in several cities and provided scholarships and accommodation for students traveling from other parts of the country to study in Istanbul. These services enabled tens of thousands of young people to continue their education in safer and more supportive environments, he added.

Erdoğan said the organization had expanded its work despite obstacles, pressure and difficulties over the decades, becoming an important presence in Türkiye's educational and civil society landscape.

He credited the founders' determination and faith with laying the foundations for an institution that continues to support students and educators today.

192 branches, 153 dormitories and 122 education centers

Erdoğan said Ilim Yayma Cemiyeti now operates 192 branches, 153 dormitories and 122 education centers, providing services from basic education through higher education and academic development.

He also praised the contributions of the Ilim Yayma Foundation, Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, volunteers, donors and alumni associations, saying their combined work had helped the wider Ilim Yayma community serve the country and society.

“What 68 dedicated individuals set in motion 75 years ago now touches the lives of millions through schools, dormitories, scholarships, education centers, academic support and international initiatives,” he said.

Erdoğan described the organization's growth as a source of pride, saying its founders had planted a modest seed that had grown into a mighty plane tree under God's providence.

He said generations of students had benefited from the institution's work, with many going on to serve their country and humanity.

The president urged the organization to pass its legacy on to future generations with renewed determination, expressing confidence that its work would continue to expand.

He also called on young people to draw inspiration from history while focusing on the challenges ahead, stressing that educating people required patience, sustained effort and a long-term vision.

Erdoğan calls for investment in future generations

Erdoğan said Ilim Yayma's achievements over the past 75 years were important, but its future contribution would depend on how effectively it responded to changing social and technological needs.

He raised questions about how the organization could reach more students, help young people discover their talents, safeguard their spiritual development and strengthen national identity amid global cultural influences.

He also stressed the need for Türkiye to produce scientific, technological, cultural and artistic works rooted in its own traditions while remaining relevant in a rapidly changing world.

The president said artificial intelligence was already bringing fundamental changes to everyday life, making it necessary for educational institutions to adapt their methods and priorities.

He warned that powerful technology executives, whom he called “techno-oligarchs,” wanted to influence not only present-day society but also the future according to their own interests.

According to Erdoğan, the challenge was to ensure that technological progress served humanity rather than treating people and the natural world as commodities.

He said the TEKNOFEST generation represented the kind of young people Türkiye needed to meet that challenge, combining scientific ambition with ethical responsibility and a strong sense of identity.

“Do not become complacent or lose heart,” Erdoğan told the audience. “If you have faith, you are the ones who will prevail.”

He pledged that the organization would continue the work begun by its founders, saying its members would uphold their legacy without seeking worldly rewards such as status, fame or wealth.

Erdoğan concluded by expressing confidence in the country's young people and urging them to carry forward the organization's educational mission with determination.