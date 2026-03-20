President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan used Friday prayers and Eid celebrations in his hometown of Rize to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s actions as a continued threat to regional and global stability, warning that Feb. 28 attacks sparked under Netanyahu’s provocations have deepened unrest across the Middle East.

He cited Israeli strikes in Lebanon since March 2 that have claimed at least 1,000 lives and displaced more than one million people.

Erdoğan led prayers at Sahil Mosque and joined locals at the Coastal Park for Rize’s Eid celebration, offering greetings to Muslims worldwide.

He expressed solidarity with communities observing the holiday under conflict, particularly in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Arakan, and Lebanon.

“We give thanks to Allah for allowing us to reach another Eid, while our hearts remain with those who celebrate with sorrow, grief, and pain,” Erdoğan said.

Invoking a hadith on believers sharing one another’s suffering like the organs of a single body, Erdoğan stressed patience, mutual support, and hope.

He called for compassion toward children, orphans, and those left destitute by war, highlighting Türkiye’s ongoing humanitarian and relief work.

Reflecting on Ramadan, Erdoğan noted Türkiye’s shared spiritual and social observances. From communal meals and prayers to charitable giving, he said, “We celebrated Ramadan in its full spirit, sharing bread, prayers, and acts of kindness with all segments of our nation.” He praised domestic volunteer efforts and international aid operations by organizations such as the Turkish Red Crescent and AFAD in crisis regions.

Quoting the late poet Sezai Karakoç, Erdoğan described Eid as a time when Muslims unite globally, spreading peace and reinforcing bonds.

“Hands join hands across nations, and together, Muslims build an unbreakable structure of solidarity, carrying the blessings of Ramadan into the world,” he said.

Erdoğan also commemorated Türkiye’s historic victories, including the 111th anniversary of the 18 March Çanakkale Naval Victory, and praised the courage and sacrifice of Turks from Malazgirt to Çanakkale and through the National Struggle and July 15 coup attempt.

“History demonstrates what people bound by faith and solidarity can achieve,” he said.

On the geopolitical front, Erdoğan criticized the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque, ongoing Israeli settlement expansion, and repeated attacks in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.

He highlighted the humanitarian toll, noting that forced displacements have exceeded one million.

He affirmed that Türkiye is mobilizing diplomatic channels to prevent escalation and shield the nation from being drawn into conflict.

“Through dialogue, diplomacy, and vigilance, we are ensuring our country remains secure while advocating for peace across the region,” Erdoğan said, citing successful interventions in Pakistan and Afghanistan that temporarily halted hostilities over the Eid holiday.

He concluded by reiterating hope and resilience. “No hardship, no injustice, no aggression will break our resolve. Justice and peace will ultimately prevail, and brighter days lie ahead. On behalf of the Turkish government, I wish all Muslims a blessed and peaceful Eid,” Erdoğan said.