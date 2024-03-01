President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Friday met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) and discussed recent developments on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye prioritizes preventing both Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Palestine conflicts from spreading to the region and exerts the utmost efforts to resolve the issues through dialogue and peace," the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications said on X.

"Expressing the importance of increasing cooperation between Türkiye and Bulgaria, particularly in the defense industry and energy fields, and developing relations in other fields as well, President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands ready to collaborate with Bulgaria on LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports via highway, experience sharing and renewable energy," said the directorate.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization's (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalın, the country's Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç also attended the meeting.

The ADF is bringing together representatives from 147 countries to tackle current issues for three days in Türkiye's southern resort city of Antalya. The third edition of the forum will be attended by nearly 4,500 participants, including 19 heads of state, 73 ministers and 57 international representatives. This year's main theme is "Elevating Diplomacy Amid Crises."