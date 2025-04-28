President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged a rapid de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India to prevent a more serious crisis, as the two countries trade cross-border fire in disputed Kashmir.

"Türkiye wants de-escalation of tensions between Pakistan and India as soon as possible, before it evolves into a more serious situation," he told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

The president also said that Palestine belongs to Palestinians, as he reiterated Türkiye's support.

"Just like East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Gaza also belongs to the Palestinian people. Our brothers and sisters in Gaza will, God willing, continue to live on land where they were born forever," he said.

Erdoğan said it must be understood that no goal can be achieved in Gaza by shedding more blood, killing more children, and leaving people hungry and without medicine, in reference to Israel's ruthless aid blockade.