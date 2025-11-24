Speaking to journalists on his way to Türkiye from the G-20 summit in South Africa over the weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said if the international community exhibits a joint, decisive will, the Netanyahu administration’s oppression of Palestinians can be stopped.

Under Erdoğan, Türkiye followed a steadfast policy to support the Palestinian cause and launched an international diplomatic blitz as the Palestine-Israel conflict entered a new round in 2023. Türkiye was instrumental in ensuring the latest instance of a cease-fire in Gaza, where tens of thousands of people were slaughtered by the genocidal regime in Tel Aviv.

Türkiye at one point found itself alone in opposition to the genocide, though detractors of the Netanyahu administration increased as more war crimes were committed in the Palestinian enclave. Ankara laments international support for Netanyahu, especially by the West, which encourages Tel Aviv to continue the oppression of Palestinians.

Erdoğan told reporters that a decisive, consistent will, "wielding the power of sanctions" by the international community, would stop Netanyahu. "We are facing a murderous regime reneging on promises and recklessly murdering people. It must be clear to everyone now that Israel is lying and makes excuses to kill more people and oppress Palestinians," Erdoğan said, in reference to repeated violations of the cease-fire. The president praised Hamas for demonstrating patience against Israel's provocations and adhering to the cease-fire.

"Palestinians are also fighting a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. All countries owe support to the Palestinians' struggle. Every country that paved the way for the reckless stance of Israel should shoulder the burden. The U.N., unfortunately, failed to do what it was supposed to do so far. It should support the next steps. It is an obligation that cannot be postponed that diplomatic pressure against Israel should be more tangible and steps should be taken for uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. Winter is setting in. We are ready to continue our commitment to the Gaza issue as we did in the past," he said.