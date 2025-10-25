The war in Gaza, entering its third year, has come to a near halt under mounting global public pressure and because Israel’s genocidal campaign has become unsustainable. Yet, it seems the Israelis do not wish to stop. Just as Hitler deepened his ideology and genocide without regard for any global power, today’s Zionists have lost all restraint – their aggression has reached a level that would make Hitler seem merciful, as they lash out across the Middle East with the rage of a vampire gone wild.

After witnessing Israel’s deteriorating position at the U.N., U.S. President Donald Trump sought to impose some order on the situation and to stop the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Israel was not only destroying its own international standing but also eroding the U.S.' belief in democracy, justice and fairness.

Despite cease-fire

Although Israel had formally signed an agreement with Hamas, the Israeli government has shown no inclination to honor any of its commitments. In a sense – even if only for appearances – the U.S. and Israel now find themselves at odds in this process.

It is striking that throughout the past two years, whenever the U.S. has spoken of peace or a cease-fire, Netanyahu has raised the stakes – practically challenging Washington itself. As I have repeatedly written before, this pattern needs no further repetition.

Even if a cease-fire was declared, Israel violated it before the ink on the signatures had even dried. Moreover, Trump had promised his Arab friends and Muslim nations that “the West Bank would not be occupied or annexed.” Now, however, the Israeli government has pushed a preliminary decision on the annexation of the West Bank through its parliament, the Knesset.

When everyone thought that Israel had no state left to attack, it struck Qatar, a country directly protected by the U.S. and backed by trillions of dollars in investment. Even then, Washington did not treat the assault as one against itself; it merely scolded the rebellious child to “behave.”

How to keep peace in Gaza

Debates are now underway regarding the establishment and monitoring of a peacekeeping force in Gaza. Several nations have been brought into the discussion. Yet, Israel acknowledges no European state as genuinely sovereign apart from the U.S. Netanyahu, who denounces the U.N. as “hypocritical,” has gone so far as to accuse France of supporting terrorism.

Among the nations participating in the peace talks – Egypt, Türkiye and Qatar – only one stands out as capable of maintaining dialogue both with Washington and with the combatants, showing composure while posing the essential question: “What is really taking place on the ground?” That nation is Türkiye.

Meanwhile, the question remains: in the buffer zone along Gaza’s border, which nation’s troops would be deployed? Suppose small Gulf states sent their forces – would Israel, which has already bombed Qatar, show any respect to those troops?

Humanity has not forgotten the pain of the past. Under the U.N. protection in Bosnia, tens of thousands of civilians – women and children – were massacred in Srebrenica before the eyes of U.N. troops. The world still remembers that tragedy.

For this reason, only if major powers such as Türkiye, China, the U.K. and Russia are present could Israel be deterred from further attacks. Yet, when it comes to Israel, neither China nor Russia seems eager to take part in the process – both feel uneasy about the reach and pressure of Zionism itself.

Allergic to Türkiye

On the other side, when the idea of Türkiye acting as guarantor or contributing troops is raised, Israel becomes extremely uneasy.

Every historian, political scientist, and local resident knows that the Israelites are said to have lived in this land 3,000 years ago – but which of those ancient accounts is historically reliable remains a matter of debate.

What is certain, however, is that the Ottoman Empire ruled these lands for 400 years, from 1517 to 1917, and treated Jews, Christians and its Muslim subjects alike with justice. The world knows this well.

For this reason, the Israelis fully understand what it would mean for a Turkish soldier to set foot on Palestinian or Gazan soil. Israel, which has bombed and attacked every country it perceives as a threat, also knows it cannot attack Türkiye.

While Trump tries to discipline Israel into respecting the cease-fire, Israel has gone ahead and occupied the West Bank. Every rational person around the world should now ask: If Israel claims to be fighting Hamas – there is no Hamas in the West Bank – why is it targeting a Palestinian Authority (PA) that has surrendered and waits silently for death?

So why annex the West Bank – a place where Hamas does not exist? The fact that Türkiye is at the peace table, helping manage the process, and trusted by all parties, makes the genocidal, lawless and unjust Israel deeply anxious.