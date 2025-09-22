President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday called for global justice and the recognition of the Palestinian state in an article published by Newsweek, one of the United States’ leading media outlets.

In the piece, titled “Türkiye’s Diplomatic Vision for Justice and Prosperity,” the Turkish president highlighted Ankara’s principles of dialogue, mediation and humanitarian responsibility in addressing global crises.

Erdoğan stressed that the world is grappling with deepening uncertainties – ranging from wars and terrorism to climate disasters and growing inequalities – which expose the shortcomings of the current international order. He criticized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for being paralyzed by the will of only five permanent members, reiterating his longstanding call that “the world is bigger than five.”

Despite these challenges, Türkiye has sought to play a constructive role, Erdoğan noted, citing the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a model for diplomacy that contributes to both regional and global stability. From the Caucasus to Africa and the Balkans, he said, Ankara has consistently taken responsibility in efforts to end conflicts through fair and sustainable solutions.

A central theme of Erdoğan’s article was the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. He described Israel’s occupation and assaults as “one of the greatest tests of humanity’s conscience,” underscoring that children and women are dying daily while millions are deprived of basic needs.

Türkiye, he emphasized, continues to push for an immediate cease-fire, uninterrupted humanitarian aid delivery and the revival of a two-state solution.

“An equitable peace is only possible if the Palestinian people achieve an independent, sovereign state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he wrote.

Pointing to the more than 100,000 tons of aid sent by Türkiye to Gaza, Erdoğan urged the international community to adopt a stronger stance.

“Our call to world states is clear: Recognize the State of Palestine,” he said, calling recognition the “strongest response” to occupation and injustice.

The president also addressed the future of Syria, noting that more than a decade of conflict has devastated the country and destabilized the region. He underlined that Türkiye will continue to support Syria’s territorial integrity and oppose separatist agendas, stressing that a lasting settlement must be built on the collective will of the Syrian people.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye will remain committed to advancing justice, equity and solidarity on the global stage. “We know from bitter experience that a future built on truth, fairness and unity can only be achieved through our common will,” he wrote, pledging that Türkiye would continue leading efforts toward “a dignified and just future for humanity.”