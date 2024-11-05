President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged Turkic nations to unite to support a “just resolution” of the Palestinian issue.

"As the Turkic world, it is extremely important that we continue our efforts for a lasting and just solution to the Palestinian issue," Erdoğan told the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kyrgyzstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Bishkek.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause. Erdoğan too has been a virulent critic of the Netanyahu administration as Israel’s attacks have killed more than 42,000 people in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Turkish president also highlighted Türkiye's commitment to fighting terrorism in partnership with Kyrgyzstan, specifically against the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which was behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

"Our fight against all forms of terrorism, especially FETÖ, will continue uninterruptedly," he said.

Earlier, Erdoğan was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov with an official ceremony.

Türkiye and Kyrgyzstan signed a series of trade agreements and investment deals during Erdoğan’s visit.

The Turkish president arrived in Kyrgyzstan on Monday to attend the 11th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.