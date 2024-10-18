President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a U.N.-led arms embargo against Israel would be an effective measure to stop its violations of international law, as he met with the foreign ministers of the 3+3 Caucasus peace mechanism on Friday.

In a statement released after the meeting, Erdoğan said Israel is in search of provocations to further escalate tensions in the region and that a regional war is getting closer with each passing day without a cease-fire, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan noted that an arms embargo would be an effective measure to stop its aggression and that Türkiye would continue to voice this on all platforms.

Erdoğan received foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, and Russia in Istanbul as part of the 3rd meeting of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform.

During the meeting at the Dolmabahçe Presidential Office, Erdoğan stressed Türkiye's commitment to the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, aimed at resolving regional issues through dialogue.

The permanent peace process in the South Caucasus and regional and global issues were also discussed.

President Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye's commitment to the platform created for resolving regional issues through dialogue

He expressed satisfaction with the region's progress toward lasting peace and pledged continued support for peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The transformation of the South Caucasus towards lasting peace is encouraging," Erdoğan said. He added that institutionalizing the platform would enhance its effectiveness as a dialogue mechanism.

The meeting, part of the 3+3 South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, was also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.