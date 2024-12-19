President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned against Israeli aggression in the Middle East, as he called on all countries to take concrete action and isolate it on a global scale.

Speaking at the D-8 summit in Cairo, Erdoğan said imposing an arms embargo and ending trade with Israel, isolating it internationally is crucial to hold Israel accountable for its violations in the region.

"We see Israel's steps that disregard Syria's territorial integrity, including the expansion of illegal settlements in the Golan Heights," he said.

The president also called for a more coordinated response from Islamic countries, especially members of the D-8.

"As Islamic countries, we must lead steps that can be taken against Israel," Erdoğan said.

The president emphasized that such a united stance is vital for regional stability and for the pursuit of a just, lasting peace in the Middle East.

"I believe the D-8 must respond more strongly to the lawlessness threatening Syria's stability and our region," he added.

Israel has intensified airstrikes across Syria in recent days, targeting military sites, following the Dec. 8 ousting of the Bashar Assad regime by anti-regime groups, in a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty.

The Israeli government also declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria, which had established a demilitarized buffer zone in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Israeli military has since deployed forces into the buffer zone, a move condemned by the UN and several Arab nations.

On Sunday, the government unanimously approved a plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enhance Israeli settlement building in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, with a budget exceeding 40 million shekels ($11.13 million).

The Golan Heights is Syrian territory occupied by Israel since the 1967 Middle East war.