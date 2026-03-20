President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked Eid al-Fitr in his hometown of Rize on Friday, blending personal tradition, public ritual and pointed geopolitical messaging in a holiday appearance that carried both local warmth and global weight.

Erdoğan led Bayram prayers at the Merkez Camii in Güneysu, the Black Sea district where his family roots run deep.

He had arrived the previous night, keeping a low profile as he reunited with relatives and attended closed-door engagements before stepping into the public eye on the first morning of Eid.

After prayers, Erdoğan moved through a crowd of worshippers outside the mosque, exchanging greetings and brief conversations in a scene that reflected both religious observance and political familiarity.

The president, who has long used Rize as a symbolic anchor during major holidays, appeared at ease as he lingered among locals before turning to the press.

His remarks struck a dual tone.

He framed Eid as a moment of spiritual renewal, emphasizing unity, solidarity and fraternity within Türkiye and across the Muslim world.

Then, shifting to international affairs, he delivered a powerful assessment of the Middle East, describing the region as volatile and reiterating his criticism of Israel’s actions in the ongoing conflict.

Erdoğan underscored what he portrayed as the scale of humanitarian suffering, maintaining that accountability would come, a message consistent with Ankara’s stance since the escalation of violence in Gaza.

The intensity of the message contrasted with the simplicity of the setting.

Erdoğan paused to highlight a local staple, sampling Rize simit and instructing aides to serve it to journalists, a gesture that underscored his connection to the region.

“This is our simit. This only happens in Rize,” he said, briefly shifting the focus from geopolitics to local pride.

He later posed for photographs with members of the press before leaving the mosque area and returning to his family home in Güneysu, where he continued private Eid celebrations.