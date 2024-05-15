President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan strongly condemned "the heinous assassination attempt” against Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday.

"I extend my get-well wishes to the people and government of Slovakia on behalf of my country and nation,” said Erdoğan as he wished him a speedy recovery.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also expressed profound sorrow about the attempted killing.

"This assassination attempt is a direct threat to democracy. Such acts should have no place in any society,” said Yılmaz.

He also wished Fico a speedy recovery and said he hoped for the condemnation of such savage attacks worldwide and accountability for the perpetrators.

Erdoğan’s chief advisor, Akif Çağatay Kılıç, echoed the sentiments.

"I wish a speedy recovery to Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was seriously injured as a result of the armed attack. We strongly condemn this heinous attack,” said Kılıç.

Leaders from European nations, including the European Commission, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia and Spain, along with NATO, denounced the assassination attempt.

Fico was taken to a hospital after he was shot and injured, according to state-run media.

The TASR news agency said the shooting took place when an attacker fired several shots in front of the House of Culture in the central city of Handlova, where a government meeting was held.

The attacker was detained, it said.

Fico's Facebook page said he is "currently in a life-threatening condition.”