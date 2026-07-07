President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday he is confident that long-standing issues between Türkiye and the United States can move toward positive outcomes, citing his close cooperation and strong relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump following their high-profile meeting at the NATO Summit in Ankara.

Erdoğan made the remarks in a social media post after holding bilateral talks with Trump at the Presidential Complex, where Türkiye welcomed the U.S. president with a full state ceremony featuring military honors, Turkish and American flags, and an official reception.

"I was pleased to host my valued friend, U.S. President Donald Trump, who paid an official visit to our country on the occasion of the NATO Ankara Summit," Erdoğan wrote. "I believe we will achieve positive results on many of the issues on our agenda through our solidarity and strong relations."

The meeting took place on the opening day of the July 7-8 NATO Summit, which Türkiye is hosting for the second time after the alliance gathered in Istanbul in 2004. Trump's visit also marks the first by a sitting U.S. president to Türkiye since Barack Obama traveled to the country in 2015.

The leaders met as NATO members debated some of the alliance's most pressing security challenges, including increased defense spending, military production, support for Ukraine, regional stability, and burden-sharing among member states. Trump has urged allies to raise defense spending to 5% of gross domestic product, making the issue one of the summit's defining topics.

Türkiye entered the summit with growing influence inside the alliance, backed by NATO's second-largest military, an expanding defense industry, and its strategic position between Europe, the Middle East, and the Black Sea region.

Although neither side released a detailed readout of the discussions, the meeting was widely expected to cover several key bilateral issues. Among them were defense cooperation, including the future of U.S. sanctions on Türkiye and Ankara's long-standing interest in rejoining the F-35 fighter jet program. Trump has previously suggested he is open to advancing defense ties with Türkiye, pointing to his personal relationship with Erdoğan.

Regional security also likely featured prominently, with discussions expected to include developments in Syria, the broader Middle East, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire, counterterrorism efforts, and energy security.

Economic cooperation was another likely focus, as both governments continue exploring opportunities to expand trade and investment while strengthening collaboration in Türkiye's rapidly growing defense manufacturing sector. Turkish-made drones and other advanced defense systems have been showcased during the summit's Defense Industry Forum.

The meeting underscored the increasingly personal diplomacy between Erdoğan and Trump, a relationship that has endured despite years of disagreements over issues such as Türkiye's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system and differing approaches to the conflict in Syria.

Trump has repeatedly described Erdoğan as a close friend and an important strategic partner, saying their relationship played a major role in his decision to attend the Ankara summit.

Erdoğan's message reflected optimism that their longstanding rapport can translate into tangible progress on issues that have complicated U.S.-Türkiye relations for years, while reinforcing cooperation within NATO as the alliance confronts evolving global security challenges.

The NATO summit continues with plenary sessions, bilateral meetings, and working groups involving alliance leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with additional announcements expected as discussions progress.