President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection, with almost 95% of the vote, his office said.

During a phone call, Erdoğan noted that the election results reflect the strong support of the Algerian people for the steps taken over the past five years.

He expressed confidence that Algeria's stability and prosperity would continue to strengthen in the new term. He emphasized his belief that Türkiye-Algeria relations would keep developing in all areas in a manner befitting the “brotherly ties” between the two nations.

Tebboune won his second five-year presidential term in early elections held on Saturday. During a news conference, the head of the Algerian electoral authority announced on Sunday that Tebboune won with 94.65% of the votes.

Erdoğan also invited Tebboune to visit Türkiye. He commended Algeria's efforts as a temporary member of the U.N. Security Council in supporting the Palestinian cause and reaffirmed Türkiye's support.

Erdoğan stressed that both countries would continue to intensify their efforts to end the Israeli attacks on the oppressed Palestinian people.

Türkiye and Algeria share a common history as well as deep-rooted cultural ties. Bilateral relations have gained impetus over the past years, and the two countries signed the Friendship and Cooperation Agreement in 2006.

Erdoğan and Tebboune frequently hold face-to-face talks, with the Turkish leader visiting Algiers last November, where they signed a series of bilateral agreements. In September 2023, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf in Ankara. He highlighted expanding relations with North African countries and the wider continent where Türkiye pursues a cooperative, "not exploitative" approach.