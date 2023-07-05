President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday congratulated NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on extending his tenure as alliance head.

“I congratulate my dear friend @jensstoltenberg, whose position as secretary-general was extended for one year with the decision of the NATO Council, and wish him continued success,” Erdoğan wrote on Twitter.

“In a conjuncture where we are facing tough challenges and the need for security is at an extreme, I believe that Mr. Stoltenberg’s work will significantly contribute to our alliance and global peace,” he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry similarly congratulated Stoltenberg, saying that since taking office in 2014, Stoltenberg has worked to preserve the unity and solidarity of the alliance amid growing threats and challenges, including terrorism.

“We believe he will continue to portray the requisite leadership.”

The NATO allies this week agreed to extend the term of Stoltenberg as secretary general until October 2024.

Since 2014, Norwegian politician Stoltenberg, 64, has served as the alliance’s 13th secretary-general.

This is the fourth extension of his term, set to end this fall.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years and boasts the alliance’s second-largest army.