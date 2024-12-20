President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the Syrian people for their resilience against oppression, in a letter he penned for Syrians, which was sent to Türkiye’s southern neighbor with 75,000 aid boxes on Friday.

“Together we will build the Syria of the future, filled with happiness, prosperity and peace,” Erdoğan said in the letter.

The letter, translated into Arabic, was placed inside 75,000 aid boxes prepared by the Culture Ministry's General Directorate of Foundations.

Reiterating Türkiye’s determination to stand in solidarity with Syrians, Erdoğan said they resisted oppression and made history.

Boxes containing food supplies to be sent to Syria are loaded on trucks in Ankara, Dec. 20, 2024. (AA Photo)

“You never despaired,” Erdoğan said in his letter, adding that the Syrians always had faith in God and sought his help, which ultimately led them to victory.

The president continued by saying that the Syrian people are behind the victory and he salutes and congratulates them.

Noting that Türkiye always supported their struggle against the Assad regime’s oppression, Erdoğan said the country would continue to support their struggle for development.

“Today is a better day than yesterday and hopefully, tomorrow will be even better,” he said.