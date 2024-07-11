President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and newly-elected British Priem Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the U.S. on Thursday.

The meeting with Macron addressed bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, the Ukraine-Russia war, Israel's attacks on Palestine as well as regional and global issues, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

President Erdoğan highlighted the necessity of revitalizing Türkiye's European Union membership process and that Ankara expects support in this regard. He also told Macron that Western countries and others should encourage Israel to reach a cease-fire deal, which he said would contribute to regional and global peace.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hold talks in Washington, D.C., July 11, 2024. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan then had a meeting with British Prime Minister Starmer, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional and global developments.

Erdoğan said Türkiye and the U.K. could take new steps to enhance ties in all areas in the new period, as he added that they hope the positive relations continue in the future.

The president once more congratulated Prime Minister Starmer of the U.K. on his new position, the directorate said.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdoğan held a meeting with Zelenskyy, where he said Türkiye was ready to take initiatives for peace in Ukraine and work was ongoing to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative.